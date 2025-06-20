Rep. Calvert announces 2025 Military Academy Appointments

WASHINGTON, D.C (KESQ) - U.S Representative, Ken Calvert, has officially nominated the group of candidates to be admitted into the United States Service Academies.

Young SoCal candidates have received and accepted appointments to the Class of 2029 US Air Force Academy, U.S Naval Academy, and U.S Military Academy. Those appointed will secure an education valued in excess of $400,000. Congressman Calvert determines the candidates using his Congressional Nominations Selection Committee where the high school students and graduates' achievements are evaluated. These achievements are scored through their academic and athletic performance as well as their motivation and leadership potential.

Calvert congratulated the candidates earlier today. "I want to congratulate the outstanding students from the 41st Congressional District," said Rep. Calvert. "Nominating extraordinary students from our region to attend the academies is one of the highest honors I'm afforded as U.S Representative... Our volunteer military is shaped by selfless citizens stepping forward to serve, and I'm humbled by the leadership demonstrated by these students at such a young age."

A Coachella Valley local, Aidan Forehand, from Xavier College Preparatory in Palm Desert has been admitted to U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School. The Preparatory School is a 10-month active-duty training program that will further emphasize the necessary qualifications to be officially appointed to the Air Force Academy.

The list of the candidates and their respective academies are as follows:

Air Force Academy

Alexander Apotrosoaei - John F. Kennedy High School

Daniel Frumusanu - Norco High School

Cade Paterson – Centennial High School

Aidan Forehand - Xavier College Preparatory (Class of 2024), Air Force Preparatory School

United States Naval Academy

Carlos Barrientos - Santiago High School (Class of 2024), University of California San Diego

Nathanael Burns - Murrieta Mesa High School (Class of 2024), Northwestern Preparatory School

Soren Harris-Pham - John W. North High School

Makayla Hudson - Arlington High School (Class of 2024), Naval Academy Preparatory School

Military Academy at West Point