2025 Fourth of July Weekend events around the Coachella Valley
The Fourth of July is coming up! Check the Desert Cities list of events below:
Palm Springs
- Thursday, July 3, enjoy the Fourth of July weekend “Kick-Off Party at Villagefest,” located at Downtown Palm Springs, Tahquitz Canyon Way and Palm Canyon Drive to celebrate the patriotic weekend with games, live music, arts and crafts and snow cones from 7:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 4, “All- American Pool Party” located at the Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 S. Pavilion Way where guests can dive into festive pool fun from 3:00 p.m.- 10:00pm. with inflatable slides, water games, music, delicious food and a firework show
- Friday, July 4, Palm Springs Power Baseball “Fourth of July at the Ballpark” event at Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 E. Baristo Rd. starting at 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 4, Concert in the Park and “All-American Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular” with an evening performance from a Beatles tribute band and a firework show that begins at 9:15 p.m.
- Saturday, July 5, Dive-In Movie Night at Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 S. Pavilion Way where guests can float under the stars at the pool during a screening of “Captain America.” Pool opens at 6:00 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:00p.m.
Rancho Mirage
- Friday, July 4, “11th Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza” located at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage starting at 9:00 p.m.. Guests can enjoy this free drive-in firework experience at the South Parking Lot with gates opening at 3:00 p.m.
Indio
- Friday, July 4, City of Indio’s Independence Day Bash returns at the Empire Polo Grounds, 81-800 51st Ave from 6:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m. with free admission for all and a drone show that begins at 9:30 p.m.
Palm Desert
- Friday, July 4, “Independence Day Celebration at Civic Center Park” with fun for kids starting at 4:00 p.m., food trucks at 5:00 p.m., live music at 7:00 p.m. and fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
Banning
- Friday, July 4, “City of Banning 4th of July Celebration” located at Nicolet Middle School Stadium, 101 E Nicolet St, featuring music, inflatable interactives, food and craft vendors. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m.
Beaumont
- Friday, July 4, “Red, White and LIGHTS” celebration at Town Center, Beaumont Ave between 6th Street and 8th Street featuring live music at a drone show from 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.