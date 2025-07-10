Indio set to open 20-year time capsule and seal away a new one for 50 years

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- Indio officials are set to host “Moments in Time,” a 20-year time capsule celebration at City Hall to honor the city's past.

This celebration will be held July 16 at 3 p.m. in the council chambers at 150 Civic Center Drive. Officials say this time capsule was sealed in 2005 marking the 20-year anniversary leading to its opening.

“Opening this time capsule allows us to reflect on how far Indio has come over the past two decades,'' said Mayor Glenn Miller. ``We're also calling on our community to help shape the next chapter by contributing to the new 'Moment in Time' capsule -- a lasting legacy that will tell future generations the story of who we are today.”

Following the opening the city will create a new time capsule that will be sealed for 50 years. In this event residents are able to submit photographs that they believe embody the city of Indio in 2025.

Through the “Moments in Time” celebration residents are able to honor the city's past while creating a legacy for future generations.

More information about submission details can be found at https://woobox.com/uuvryy.

