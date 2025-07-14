PSP adds nonstop flights to Newark through United Airlines later this year

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- United Airlines announced the reinstatement of their nonstop service from Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) starting this December.

Starting December 18 PSP lands its third airline with direct service to the New York Metropolitan area making traveling from coast to coast easier than ever.

The route will operate 5-7 times a week depending on the month from December 18- April 29. The flights through United Airlines will depart from EWR at 8:30 a.m. EST, along with a flight set out of PSP taking off at 2:00 p.m. PST.

This addition marks the first time in five years that United Airlines will regularly have a connecting flight from EWR-PSP, reestablishing a key connection between the Coachella Valley and the New York area.

“We’re delighted to see United continue growing at PSP, with Newark service returning this winter and LAX flights coming back earlier than last year,” said Harry Barrett, Jr., Executive Director of Aviation at Palm Springs International Airport. “These additions reflect our commitment to thoughtful, strategic growth—expanding access, supporting economic opportunity, and delivering the exceptional travel experience our community expects.”

This new route adds to the already existing nonstop PSP-New York flight options available through Alaska and Delta.

For more information on flight booking visit united.com or the United mobile app.

