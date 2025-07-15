Congressman Ruiz and other representatives reintroduce Mobile Cancer Screening Act

WASHINGTON DC (KESQ)- Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz (CA-25) along with Reps. Gabe Evans (R-CO), and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) reintroduce the Mobile Cancer Screening Act which increases the availability of mobile screen units in underserved communities earlier this Tuesday.

The bipartisan bill is being reintroduced on the heels of the Braidwood Supreme Court decision which upheld preventive care requirements for private insurers. This decision includes annual lung screening checks as suggested by the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, and too many patients are diagnosed too late simply because they lack access to screenings,” said Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz (CA-25). “This bill will help bring early detection directly to people where they live—especially in rural, low-income, and underserved areas. With the Supreme Court’s recent decision preventive care coverage, we have a critical opportunity to save lives by making screenings more accessible through mobile units.”

Congressman Ruiz along with other representatives argue the Mobile Cancer Screening Act removes the barrier of lack of transportation and long travel distances to clinics by bringing screenings to patients' front doors.

Current federal guidelines require most private insurance companies to cover annual lung screenings to those at high risk due to smoking history. The Mobile Cancer Screening act is said to take a step further and provide this access to underserved and rural communities to help patients get early detection.

“As a cancer survivor, I know firsthand that early detection saves lives. As legislators, we have a duty to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to increasing access to preventive care services, especially in rural and underserved communities, to make sure no one gets left behind,” said Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “Mobile units are a proven to help address barriers that limit access to cancer screenings and reach vulnerable populations to increase survivorship. I am proud to lead the Mobile Cancer Screening Act to create a dedicated and stable source of funding for communities to grow their mobile screening programs.”

No further information about a timeline for these Mobile Cancer Screening units have been announced at this time.

