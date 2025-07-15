RivCo Animal Shelters operate in a state of emergency as capacity levels reach critical numbers

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) – County officials report Riverside County Animal Shelters are operating in a state of emergency as capacity numbers reach 221% for unhoused dogs leading to possible euthanasia.

During the month of July, Riverside County Animal Shelters reached 240% capacity for dogs with numbers fluctuating over 200%. These facilities are seeing more dogs come in than being adopted, reunified with owners or fostered.

Riverside County Animal Services Report Card 7/14/25

With more than 1,000 dogs in their system, officials say a drastic change must be made for the RivCo Animal Shelters to make space in their severely overcrowded kennels.

Without the proper space or resources to care for these four-legged friends Animal Shelters report that the heartbreaking reality to the overcrowding is the euthanasia of these unhoused dogs.

RivCo Animal Services is continuing to call out for community outreach to help combat this rising issue.

July 19, Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight to help get pets placed with adopters and fosterers.

Along with the event Animal Shelters are offering more lifesaving opportunities to take advantage of like waived reclaim fees for all lost pets, $50 gift cards for pet supplies to adopters who adopt a dog 40+ lbs from San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus and provided available resources for all fostered pets.

RivCo Shelters are participating in the national BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event running through July 19, offering free adoption for all dogs and cats at all locations.

Each adoption comes with free spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccinations and ID tags to help minimize financial burdens on all looking to adopt.

To learn more about getting these pets out of kennels and into homes visit https://www.rcdas.org

