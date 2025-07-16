In the shadow of tanks, new history unfolds at General Patton Memorial Museum

CHIRIACO SUMMIT, Calif. (KESQ) History is hard to miss along I-10 in Riverside County — especially when it’s made of steel.

The General Patton Memorial Museum has unveiled its newest addition: a massive M59 armored personnel carrier, recently donated to the museum and now on display in the tank yard.

The vehicle joins a fleet of restored M48 AND M47 tanks, but stands out for its size and function.

The M59 is an American armored personnel carrier that entered into service in 1954, replacing the M75. It's currently on display at the General Patton Memorial Museum.

“This could actually take a Jeep inside of it,” museum’s co-founder and president, Margit F. Chiriaco Rusche, explained.

Margit F. Chiriaco Rusche, Co-Founder and President of the General Patton Memorial Museum speaking with News Channel Three's Garrett Hottle

Chiriaco Rusche, said the site began humbly in 1985 with a single flagpole, a map, and a commitment to patriotism. By 1988, the museum officially opened — fittingly on November 11, which is both Veterans Day and the birthday of General George S. Patton.

Rusche also recalled her family's personal connection to Patton. During World War II, her father raised concerns about the water quality being used to train troops in the desert.

Patton’s legendary response: “You run your business, I’ll run the war.”

Rusche also recalled her family's personal connection to Patton. During World War II, her father raised concerns about the water quality being used to train troops in the desert.

Patton’s legendary response: “You run your business, I’ll run the war.”

This week, Rusche shared the museum floor with Chuck Montgomery, executive director of the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting in Phoenix — the largest firefighting museum in the world. Montgomery visited the Patton Museum for the first time, despite his museum’s brochures being featured there for years.

Chuck Montgomery, executive director of the Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting in Phoenix

During the visit, Montgomery spoke about a fire truck from the 9/11 attacks — one of 350 lost that day — which his team was able to acquire and restore to original condition. Also on site was a Soviet firefighting vehicle once used for both riot control and emergency response.

Looking ahead, the museum is preparing for its annual Veterans Day celebration.

Guests are invited to take part in a community tribute by picking up a rock from the museum to paint and return. The painted rocks will be placed in the Memory Garden to honor fallen service members and heroes. Rocks are free through November 12.

From tanks to tributes, the General Patton Memorial Museum continues to grow as a living legacy in the Coachella Valley.

For more information about the General Patton Memorial Museum, including their upcoming events and how to participate, visit this link.