County partners with PetSmart Charities for National Adoption Week events

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ)-- Riverside County Department of Animal Services is partnering with PetSmart to bring adoption events to the valley for National Adoption Week.

National Adoption Week takes place July 21-27, bringing adoptable pets to the Palm Desert and Hemet PetSmart’s to help them find their forever homes.

“Partnering with PetSmart Charities allows us to get more pets into the community to help them find their forever homes,” said RCDAS Public Information Officer Veronica Perez. “We are grateful to be part of this important event that helps connect loving families with pets who need a second chance.”

Throughout the summer, RivCo Animal Shelters have been operating at critical levels of overflow with the most recent numbers being updated at 199% capacity.

Earlier this year, RivCo animal shelters placed a no-kill policy to ensure that 90% of pets entering shelters leave alive. However, with this overcrowding issue still at play euthanasia numbers are still fluctuating.

The adoption events give the public the opportunity to spend time with pets of all different ages, breeds and temperaments in spacious areas to find just the right match. Adopting pets saves more than one life. Every pet who finds a home frees up space for shelters to help the next animal in need.

“Animal shelters and rescues are doing incredible work to save pets each day, but they can’t do it without the community’s support,” said Heidi Marston, director of Pet Placement Initiatives at PetSmart Charities. “Adopting or fostering a pet can be an incredibly enriching experience and is the best way to support your local organizations. We all have a role we can play in helping pets in need, so please join us this National Adoption Week to show your support. We’re proud to work alongside partners such as RCDAS, whose team makes meaningful connections, giving more pets in need people to love.”

Adoption events are located at 34900 Monterey Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92211 and 2153 W Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92545

To learn more information visit www.rcdas.org and stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.