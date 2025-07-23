Eisenhower Health receives national recognition for outstanding stroke care

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ)-- Eisenhower Health received the American Heart Association’s Get with the Guidelines- Stroke Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to appropriate stroke treatment, helping save lives.

Get with the Guidelines is the American Heart Association as well as the American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that aims to provide hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines.

The goal of the organization is to provide quality care and education to stroke patients to help improve their health and recovery from the hospitals to their homes.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Eisenhower Health for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” says Steven Messe, MD, volunteer chair of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get with the Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Along with the Get with the Guidelines recognition, Eisenhower Health has been awarded the American Heart Association’s Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll award and the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award for their continuous commitment to ensuring patients get the most up to date treatments.

“We are proud to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our team’s ongoing commitment to excellence in stroke and diabetes care,” says Martin Massiello, President and Chief Executive Officer, Eisenhower Health. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our clinical teams to provide timely, evidence-based care and improve outcomes for stroke patients throughout the Coachella Valley.”

