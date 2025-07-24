LGBTQ+ advocates hold forum fighting for transgender rights

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Local LGBTQ+ and civil rights organizations are gathering Thursday night in Palm Springs to discuss Executive Order 14168 and what they call a rise in transphobia across California and the nation.

The order titled, "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government," was issued by President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025, at the start of his second term.

The order says federal policies must recognize the biological differences between men and women, rejecting the idea that people can self-identify their sex.

It aims to roll back transgender inclusive policies by requiring agencies to base rules and programs on biological sex, not gender identity and end the federal funding of gender ideology.

The event is by Transgender Health & Wellness Center at the Mizell Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Stay with News Channel 3 for an inside look of the meeting.