Fantasy Springs hosting job fair for security and engineering positions

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)– Fantasy Springs is holding a Career Expo on Thursday, July 31st. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The primary focus is on Public Safety Officers and Engineering positions. As the Coachella Valley's top employer, Fantasy Springs is looking for motivated and qualified individuals to join the growing team.

Hiring managers will conduct on-site interviews and extend job offers to well-suited candidates the same day. Interested applicants must bring a current resume and are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance by calling the Fantasy Springs Recruitment Center at 760-238-5687.

Fantasy Springs is offering an employment package that includes competitive wages and advancement opportunities, tuition reimbursement, free meals for all team members, a robust health benefits package, 401 (k) retirement programs, entertainment and restaurant discounts throughout the property, wellness programs, free family events, scholarships available for employees’ High School graduates, and more.

“Fantasy Springs is more than a workplace, it’s a community where team members are supported, valued, and given the tools to grow,” said Fantasy Springs’ Director of Human Resources, Robert Silverang. “Whether you’re starting your career or seeking your next big step, we welcome you to explore what’s possible with us.”

With over 1,000 full- and part-time employees, Fantasy Springs offers numerous incentives and special recognition for those who best exemplify Fantasy Springs’ values.

To view all current job openings and learn more about working at Fantasy Springs, please visit their site.