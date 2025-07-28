Riverside County Probation launches mobile service centers to remove transportation barriers for clients

RIVERSIDE, Calif (KESQ)- The Riverside County Probation Department will roll out two fully equipped Mobile Service Centers.

These Mobile Service Centers are designed to bring community supervision services directly to unhoused individuals and clients who face transportation challenges. The new units will travel throughout the county, to local parks, public libraries, shelter parking lots, and resource fairs.

This will make it easier for clients to check in with officers, attend counseling sessions, and access supportive services without missing critical appointments. They are encouraging community members to come out and tour the vehicles immediately following the Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting on July 29th, 2025, at the County Administrative Center.

“Reliable transportation should never be the deciding factor in whether someone succeeds on probation,” said Chief Probation Officer Christopher H. Wright. “By meeting people where they are, our Mobile Service Centers remove a major obstacle, helping clients stay on track, fulfill court-ordered requirements, and ultimately move forward with their lives.”

Each climate-controlled vehicle functions as a “probation office on wheels,” featuring:

Secure interview space for confidential check-ins and risk-needs assessments.

for confidential check-ins and risk-needs assessments. Remote Court Appearance opportunities that allow clients to appear in front of a judge virtually, without traveling to the courthouse.

opportunities that allow clients to appear in front of a judge virtually, without traveling to the courthouse. Telehealth stations for virtual counseling, substance-use disorder treatment, and mental-health appointments.

for virtual counseling, substance-use disorder treatment, and mental-health appointments. Document printers and scanners so clients can sign, submit, and receive paperwork immediately.

so clients can sign, submit, and receive paperwork immediately. On-site referrals to housing, employment, and vocational training partners, reducing the number of homeless clients living on the streets.

to housing, employment, and vocational training partners, reducing the number of homeless clients living on the streets. Wi-Fi access that allows clients to complete job applications, schedule medical appointments, or connect with social-service portals.

The funding for the Mobile Service Centers was made available through a California Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) grant.

According to Assistant Chief Natalie Rivera, early pilot testing was well received by clients who were excited about adding the Mobile Service Center. “We firmly believe that the addition of these units will lead to fewer violations, fewer warrants, and more success stories,” Rivera said. “When clients can focus on rebuilding rather than scrambling for a bus ticket, everyone—families, neighborhoods, and taxpayers—wins.”