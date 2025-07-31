CalTrans pavement rehabilitation and shoulder widening project set to last through the fall

San Bernardino, Calif (KESQ)- The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues to work on a $21.9 million dollar pavement rehabilitation and shoulder widening project.

This project takes place on state route 247 this work is funded through the senate bill “The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017”. Construction signs are now placed throughout the project area as well as clearing in the shoulder areas

Placement of high visibility fencing for environmental protection work operations will take place near Yucca Valley from state route 62 to Gin Road. The project is expected to begin the week of August 3rd and be completed by the fall of 2025.

Expect delays as traffic control will be located at various locations, wait times per side are expected to be 20 minutes.

“Plan-ahead and please be mindful of work area signage as law enforcement will enforce applicable laws and regulations. Please proceed cautiously as work vehicles and crews may move in and out of shoulder areas for backfill operations," said Caltrans officials.

These operations will take place Sunday to Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

These work activities will begin at northbound State Route 247 near Eureka Rd with lane closure and flagging operation on Friday and Saturday night work may occasionally be required from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly to avoid potential delays.