Coachella Valley Rescue Mission calls out for community support for food donations to support rising demands

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission (CVRM) is calling out for community support for food donations following rising demand from “food insecure” families leaving CVRM’s food pantry depleted.

The CVRM was founded in 1971 and distributes about 175 boxes of food to local families each Wednesday. CVRM reports that recently there has been an influx of families looking for support.

“We have seen nearly a 200 percent increase in families coming to the Mission to pick up food boxes in recent weeks,” said Executive Director Amanda Galindo.

Food donations can be brought directly to CVRM at 47470 Van Buren St in Indio.

CVRM is requesting pasta, spaghetti sauce, canned meat, mac n cheese, top ramen, canned vegetables, canned fruit, rice, beans, cookies, crackers, granola bars, snack packs, and hamburger helper.

CVRM provides food, clothing and safe shelter to anyone in need as well as help people end their cycle of homelessness through counseling, job training and job placement services.

Financial contributions to their efforts can be made at CVRM.org