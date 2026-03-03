Women’s History Month: A spotlight on the desert’s female mayors

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - March is women's history month, and News Channel 3 will be spotlighting women throughout the Coachella Valley who've made a difference in the community. For our first women's history month story, we're spotlighting the Coachella Valley's female mayors and their journeys as women in politics.

Mayor Naomi Soto of Palm Springs was sworn in December 2025. Mayor Linda Evans of La Quinta is the city's longest running mayor, having served for 12 years since 2014. Mayor Elaine Holmes is the mayor of Indio, the largest city in the Coachella Valley. She was first elected in 2010 with the highest number of votes in an at-large election.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from each mayor about their journeys and reflections as women in local politics.