BNP Paribas Open causes traffic near Indian Wells Tennis Gardens

Published 6:28 PM

The BNP Paribas Open is drawing thousands in to watch all-star tennis matches, bringing traffic to the areas surging the Indian Wells Tennis Garden

“This totally sucks because we kind of get stuck in our houses,” says Colleen Sprogis, who’s lived near the Indian Well Tennis Garden for almost a decade.

“You would think with all the years they've been doing this, they would have figured something out,” she says.

Traffic is busiest along Miles Avenue, Fred Waring Drive, Washington Avenue, and Warner Trail Drive. The highest volume of traffic is from 9 a.m. to noon. One driver says she waited in her car for an hour. 

“I had to miss some of the first rounds of tennis. So I'm bummed,” Francie Burkhard says.

Riverside County’s Sherrif’s Office suggests using Highway 111, Country Club Drive, and Hovley Lane as alternate routes. 

Daniella Lake

