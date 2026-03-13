St. Patrick’s Day boat rides at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – If you’re looking for a different way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year, one desert resort is offering a festive experience—on the water.

At the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, guests can skip the crowded pubs and opt for a more relaxed celebration: a private boat ride through the resort’s scenic waterways.

The resort is marking the holiday with its St. Patrick’s Boat Experience, offered on select evenings from March 13 through March 21.

Each reservation includes a 25-minute private electric boat ride for groups of up to eight people, making it a unique option for friends and families looking to celebrate together.

Along the ride, guests can sip on green beer or wine and snack on green-themed light bites while taking in the waterfront views around the property.

According to Araya Garza, recreation coordinator at the resort, the goal is to give both visitors and locals a fun way to enjoy the property’s amenities.

“We really just want to get our local community to enjoy these spaces as much as our guests that travel,” Garza said. “I think it's nice for the locals to have something close by that they can share with their family and friends.”

Guests who arrive wearing green—a classic St. Patrick’s Day tradition—will receive a complimentary drink during the experience.

Private boat rides start at about $160 per group, offering a festive but more laid-back alternative to traditional holiday celebrations.

While the resort frequently hosts themed boat rides throughout the year, this marks the first time the experience has been designed specifically for St. Patrick’s Day.