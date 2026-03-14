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City of Desert Hot Springs hosts veterans resource fair

MGN
By
New
Published 6:56 AM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Desert Hot Springs is hosting a resource fair for veterans and their families this morning. At the fair, veterans can get their questions answered about filing claims, benefits, legal services, and more.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 12800 W Arroyo Drive, Desert Hot Springs.

For more information, head to rivcoveterans.org

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Daniella Lake

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