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Landmark trial could find social media companies liable for harm caused to children

MGN
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Published 12:34 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Closing statements began last week in a landmark trial accusing social media companies of building "addiction machines." The plaintiff, a 20-year-old woman identified as KGM in documents or Kaley, says her social media addiction as a child significantly contributed to her depression and suicidal thoughts. The two defendants are Meta and Youtube, owned by Google. Tik Tok and Snapchat were named as defendants but paid settlements before the trial began. The case is considered a bellwether trial, meaning its outcome could impact how thousands of similar lawsuits may play out.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from local legal experts and a mental health professional on their thoughts on the case.

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Daniella Lake

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