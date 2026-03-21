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Desert Recreation District gives free prom dresses to students in need

MGN
By
Updated
today at 10:41 AM
Published 9:38 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Recreation District is inviting local students in need to their prom dress giveaway this weekend, running Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They'll be giving dresses to Coachella valley juniors and seniors, and are offering dresses in a variety of sizes and colors.

The dress giveaway takes place at the Thousand Palms Community Center located at 31-189 Robert Road Thousand Palms, CA 92276.

DRD says appointments are strongly preferred. To book an appointment, email avelasquez@drd.us.com or text (760) 701-1043.

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Daniella Lake

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