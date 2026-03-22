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2026 Constellation Awards honors influential women leaders

KESQ
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New
Published 2:10 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Sunset Music and Education Foundation hosted their Constellation Awards Womyn’s History Month Brunch, honoring the work of female leaders in the Coachella Valley. 

“It gives us an opportunity to reset, to say this is what we've done in the past, but it's not all about the past. It is what we're doing now and what we're laying the foundation for,” says Sweet Baby J’ai, the event host and executive artistic director of Sunset Music and Education Foundation.

“Too many times we're overlooked for our accomplishments. In fact, they say that ‘anonymous’ was a woman,” says Joy Silver, a housing advocate being recognized for her work, advancing housing and equity, and social justice in the Coachella Valley

Patty Henderson was recognized for her work as a board leader for the women’s company, the L Fund and more. She says since she was a young woman, fighting for equity was at the forefront for her. “As I grew a little older, I got more and more involved in helping to protect women's rights, which is really human rights,” she says. 

Here is the full list of honorees from Sunset Music and Education Foundation:

  • Chairwoman Amanda Augustine, the Tribal Chairwoman for the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians was recognized for leadership in cultural stewardship and Indigenous advocacy.
  • Karen Frison and Delois Leonard, both co-chairs for Women of Color were recognized for advancing equity and creating meaningful community engagement.
  • Patty Henderson, a board leader for The Women’s Company, L-Fund, PSWJF, and NOW was recognized for her leadership advancing equity and collective action.
  • Skye Patrick, a Los Angeles County Librarian was recognized for championing equitable access to knowledge and intellectual freedom. 
  • Joy Silver, a housing advocate was recognized for advancing housing equity and inclusive policy initiatives in the Coachella Valley.
  • Christine Vendredi, the executive director of the Palm Springs Art Museum was recognized for strengthening cultural programming and “einforcing the arts as a force for connection and creative expression.”
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Daniella Lake

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