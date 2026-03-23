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Solar tax program gives customers discount on solar systems

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Published 11:34 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Through the One Big Beautiful Bill, the 30% solar tax credit for residents expired on December 31, 2025. However, businesses and leasing companies still qualify for the tax credit until July 4th. Several leasing companies are offering solar systems at a discounted price for customers because they benefit from the tax credit, meaning customers could pay 20% to 30% less for a solar system until July 4th.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from local solar experts about the program and local residents.

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Daniella Lake

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