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Local farmers see surge in fertilizer costs due to War in Iran

KESQ
By
Published 8:57 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - Shipping disruptions along the Strait of Hormuz has led to an increase in fertilizer costs, with prices jumping up to 40%. One third of all fertilizer shipped globally goes through the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping disruptions have also lead to a surge in oil and natural gas prices.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from local fertilizer suppliers who say they've definitely seen a surge in costs.

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Daniella Lake

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