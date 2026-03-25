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Palm Springs sees spike in tourism, creates new tourism committee

KESQ
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Published 9:52 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs has reported a spike in tourism, with hotel bookings increasing 2.7% since last year, according to Visit Greater Palm Springs.

The city has also put together a new tourism advisory committee comprised of various local business leaders from hotels, restaurants and shops to help boost tourism further. Some committee members include executives from the Kimpton Rowan Hotel, Boozehounds and Greater Palm Springs Pride.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from local business leaders about plans to keep tourism up in Palm Springs.

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Daniella Lake

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