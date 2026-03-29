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Local expert shares artificial intelligence’s role in climate change

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today at 10:03 AM
Published 10:02 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Artificial intelligence is slowly becoming the norm in classrooms, workplaces, various industries and in everyday life. Research has found our use of artificial intelligence can have negative impacts on the environment.

"A lot of people think that AI comes out of their laptop. It doesn't happen there. It happens in these huge data centers that are six times the size of a super Wal-Mart or far greater.," says Lacey Kendall, a Professor of Communication at Cal State San Bernardino, where she teaches students about artificial intelligence.

In a live studio interview with News Channel 3, Kendall shares ways AI is impacting the environment, how college professors are combating students' AI use and how we can all use AI responsibly.

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Daniella Lake

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