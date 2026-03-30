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CAL FIRE shares ways to prevent garage and basement fires

KESQ
By
Published 9:43 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Every year, there are over 6,000 garage fires according to the U.S. Fire Administration. A garage fire in Desert Hot Springs left two adults and two children displaced last weekend. Overloaded outlets and improper storage of flammable liquids can cause garage and basement fires.

News Channel 3 will be speaking with CAL FIRE about the best ways to prevent garage fires.

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Daniella Lake

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