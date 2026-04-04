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Tahquitz River Estates community honors resident with “Good Neighbor Award”

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April 4, 2026 8:15 PM
Published 8:57 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Tahquitz River Estates community is hosting a special event today for community members from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be a tree dedication ceremony to honor the growth and sustainability of the community. They will also be awarding community member Joan Martin with a Good Neighbor award for her efforts to keep the community clean through the monthly Tahquitz Creek clean-up activities.

The event will take place at the pedestrian bridge in Tahquitz River Estates, near 825 S. Riverside Dr. Palm Springs.

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Daniella Lake

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