Skip to Content
News Headlines

Coachella festival survival guide: everything you need to know

MGN
By
Published 9:40 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3 is sharing everything you need to know heading to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, from street closures to heat safety advice from local doctors.

The City of Indio is closing multiple streets on each Friday through Monday of the festival.

The following roads will be closed: 

Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street 

Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street 

Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50 

Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52 

The city recommends using the following alternate routes:

North and south travel, use Washington Street, Jackson Street, Calhoun Street and Golf Center Parkway. 

East and west travel, use Highway 111, Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue, Dr. Carreon Boulevard and Avenue 54.

There are also several items not permitted into the festival such as flashlights, outside food and drinks, and advanced first aid kits.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from a long time festival goer on their tips for the festival, along with doctors from JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio on heat safety tips.

Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Daniella Lake

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.