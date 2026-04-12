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“Coachella Valley is more than a music festival” activist organization speaks out during Coachella

KESQ
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Published 10:07 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - United Youth We Stand, a local activist organization, is hosting a protest today in Indio in support of the valley's immigrant communities. Organizers sharing this statement with News Channel 3: "Coachella isn’t just a music festival. It’s built by our immigrant community who work from sunrise to sunset. Whether they work in landscaping, farming, housekeeping, construction, street vendors."

The protest will take place near 81952 CA-111 N in Indio, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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Daniella Lake

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