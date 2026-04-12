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Rep. Eric Swalwell suspends California governor campaign amid allegations of sexual assault and rape

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Published 7:35 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell, suspended his campaign for California governor Sunday night following sexual assault and misconduct allegations from multiple women, including a former congressional staffer.

"I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell wrote on X. "I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made —but that's my fight, not a campaign's."

The suspension comes days after the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN published allegations from four women, including a former staff member who said Swalwell sexually assaulted her on two occasions The Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced Saturday it is investigating one of the claims.

Swalwell's support collapsed rapidly, with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Adam Schiff all calling on him to exit the race. Major labor unions pulled endorsements, and top campaign operatives resigned.

Gubernatorial rival Antonio Villaraigosa said Sunday the suspension was not enough. "Eric Swalwell must resign his position in Congress and completely withdraw from the governor's race immediately," Villaraigosa said in a statement. "Swalwell must be held accountable for his actions."

Because the state filing deadline has passed, Swalwell's name will still appear on the June 2 primary ballot

As of tonight, Swalwell has not said whether he intends to remain in Congress.

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Garrett Hottle

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