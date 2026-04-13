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California Rep. Eric Swalwell announces resignation from Congress amid sexual misconduct allegations

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Published 3:50 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) California Congressman Eric Swalwell announced Monday he plans to resign from the U.S. House of Representatives, capping a rapid political collapse triggered by sexual assault and misconduct allegations from multiple women.=

Swalwell, a Democrat who represents California's 14th Congressional District east of San Francisco, posted a statement on X saying he is "deeply sorry" to his family, staff and constituents for "mistakes in judgment."

He denied what he called "serious, false" allegations but said the controversy had become a distraction for his constituents.

"I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong," Swalwell said. "But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress."

The resignation comes one day after Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor, which had positioned him as a leading contender in the crowded Democratic field.

The allegations surfaced Friday when the San Francisco Chronicle published an account from a former congressional staffer who said Swalwell sexually assaulted her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent.

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Garrett Hottle

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