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Some Salton Sea residents skeptical new conservancy can improve environment after years of health issues

KESQ
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Published 8:31 AM

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the creation of the Salton Sea Conservancy, which is meant to restore the habitat in the area and improve air quality. It's the state's first conservancy in 15 years.

"For too long, communities around the Salton Sea have carried the burden of environmental challenges and neglect," Newsom said in a video statement. "Today, California is changing that."

News Channel 3 will be speaking with the California Natural Resources agency about the goals of the conservancy. Stay with us to also hear from residents who have chronic health conditions due to the environment in the area.

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Daniella Lake

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