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Sunnylands hosts annual Family Day: In the Gardens

Sunnylands
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Published 6:56 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Sunnylands is hosting its annual free family day to explore the beauty of the desert. Organizers say it will be a day filled with activities focused on desert plants, wildlife, and art. The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

The event is at Sunnylands Center & Gardens, located at 37977 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270.

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Daniella Lake

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