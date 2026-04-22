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City of Rancho Mirage hosts second annual Earth Day celebration

KESQ
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New
Published 1:27 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Rancho Mirage is hosting its second annual Earth Day celebration at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory. The event is open with the public, and kicked off with a tree planting ceremony. Attendees can engage in all sorts of activities, from planting their own microgreens to creating their own eco-friendly laundry detergent. The event runs until 4 PM with a screening of "The Lorax."

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from community members about what Earth Day means to them.

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Daniella Lake

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