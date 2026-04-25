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City of Palm Springs hosts community Earth Day celebration

KESQ
By
Published 6:55 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Department of Sustainability is hosting a "Let's Plant and Play" Earth Day celebration today. Organizers say the event has activities for all ages. Attendees can plant trees, play yard games and listen to live music. There will also be complimentary food and drinks. The event runs from 8 a.m., kicking off with a tree planting ceremony, and runs until 2 p.m.

The event is free and located at Ruth Hardy Park,  700 Tamarisk Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262.

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Daniella Lake

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