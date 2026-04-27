Skip to Content
News Headlines

City officials respond to Stagecoach evacuation order

KESQ
By
Published 11:03 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Festivalgoers were forced to evacuate Stagecoach Music Festival Saturday night due to strong winds, causing chaos and leaving some confused. Goldenvoice sharing this message on the Stagecoach app Saturday night at 7:46 p.m:


"Due to severe weather, please exit the event site and move to your vehicles or protected areas outside of the event site for safety. Stay tuned for updates.”

Then, shortly after at 8:37 p.m., festivalgoers received this message: "The show will resume momentarily. We are working to open doors and prep the site for your safety."

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from City of Indio officials about official response to the evacuation.

Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Daniella Lake

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.