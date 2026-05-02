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Project Angel Food partners with LGBTQ Center to support those in need

KESQ
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Published 12:57 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Project Angel Food, a non-profit organization serving medically tailored meals to people with critical illness, is hosting their second annual desert party today in Palm Springs. The event kicked off with a performance by Tony award nominee Sam Harris. The goal of the event is to raise funds for Project Angel Food's mission.

"Food is medicine. If you eat the right food, it really helps you get better. It keeps you out of the hospital and also improved the quality of life," says CEO Richard Ayoub.

They're also partnering with the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert by sharing a portion of funds raised with their food bank, which gives groceries to people in need weekly.

"We're out there on the front lines helping our fellow community members and Americans who are struggling," says director of food security Charles Huff.

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Daniella Lake

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