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Convergence Beauty Summit brings beauty educators and enthusiasts to Palm Springs

Roberto Ingresti
By
New
Published 8:56 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Hosted by celebrity hairstylists Ted Gibson and Jason Backe, the inaugural Convergence Beauty Wellness Science Summit is coming to Palm Springs this weekend. The two-day event plans to bring beauty professionals and consumers together for educative and immersive experiences. The event will kick of with a proclamation from Mayor Naomi Soto at 9 a.m. and will end tonight at 10 p.m. with an after party.

The event will be held at the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel on May 3rd and 4th. The hotel is located at 888 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262.

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