Skip to Content
News Headlines

RSO conducts massive ‘quality of life operation’ in Palm Desert

MGN
By
Published 9:44 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County Sheriff's office conducted a "quality of life" operation in Palm Desert on Monday, making 48 arrests on misdemeanor and felony violations. They also issued 26 citations for traffic related offenses. Some residents were concerned by the police presence, and expressed worry for the homeless population in the area.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from a local residents and law enforcement.

Article Topic Follows: News Headlines

Jump to comments ↓

Daniella Lake

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.