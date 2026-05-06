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Local food banks anticipate food insecurity spike as economy slows down 

MGN
By
Published 9:43 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — With the summer bringing in fewer tourists, local food banks say those in the service industry who work less over the summer often need additional food assistance. According to Visit Greater Springs, 1 in 4 local jobs are supported by tourism. The LGBTQ Center of the Desert’s community food bank gives meals to those in need weekly, and is preparing for the summer food insecurity spike. 

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from the food bank's food security director and from local businesses.

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Daniella Lake

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