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‘It’s our superbowl’ Palm Springs Florist says Mother’s Day is busiest holiday of the year

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KESQ
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Published 11:39 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Florist has been providing flowers to the Coachella Valley community since 1947. Owner Jordan Hall says Mother's Day is their busiest holiday.

"We do between 500 to 700 deliveries between Thursday through the weekend," says Hall. He grew up in the family business and selling flowers to the Palm Springs community has been a major part of his life for the past 20 years.

Hall says there isn't a particular flower that's most popular for Mother's Day arrangements.

"We do everything from bright, colorful, mixed arrangements, monochromatic white, lots of tropical, lots of orchid arrangements," he says.

Americans are expected to spend a total of $33.5 billion on Mother's Day gifts this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

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Daniella Lake

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