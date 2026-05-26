Two Cathedral City students honored with street naming

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Unified School District is continuing the tradition of naming streets after excellent students. Today, Matthew Bustamante, a student at Mount San Jacinto High School, was honored with his name on the street nearby the high school.

"It feels really good...I will remember this every day," says Bustamante

Bustamante served as part of the school's mathletes team, played softball and was the team manager for volleyball. His math teacher, Anel Ayon, says she noticed how bright Bustamante was, and placed him in the advanced math class.

"He's just been such an amazing, amazing scholar here in our school," Ayon says.

Bustamante will pursue his passion for architecture at College of the Desert.

"No matter how tough life is, you keep going. And that's exactly what Matthew does. He keeps going. He never gives up," Ayon says.

David Delgado-Naranjo is a student at Cathedral City high school, and is the recipient of the Golden Lion award, the highest honor a Cathedral City High School student can earn.

"i walked into this year, with this being my goal. And to be able to accomplish that, I'm really thankful," says Naranjo. He was awarded athlete of the year and served as captain of the basketball team.

Naranjo is also an international baccalaureate candidate. He will continue his education at UC Berkeley in the fall, studying civil engineering.

"All the hard work paid off...I'm just waiting to see what the future holds for him because for him, the sky's the limit," says Rene Delgado