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Saguaro Hotel hosts Marilyn themed drag brunch honoring the icon’s 100th birthday

KESQ
By
Published 6:56 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Saguaro Hotel in Palm Springs is hosting a drag brunch celebrating Marilyn Monroe, as part of the many festivities for what would have been the icon's 100th birthday. Organizers say drag performances are inspired by the spirit of Marilyn Monroe. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Saguaro Hotel is located at 1800 E Palm Canyon Dr. Palm Springs, CA 92264.

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Daniella Lake

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