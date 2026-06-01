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Summer marks ‘100 deadliest days’ for teen drivers, Palm Springs police share safety recommendations

KESQ
By
New
May 31, 2026 8:13 AM
Published 4:45 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The period between Memorial Day and the 4th of July are known as the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers, with a 30% increase in crashes involving teens during the summer months, according to AAA. In 2023 alone, there was around 2,900 deaths resulting from crashes involving a teen driver.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from Palm Springs Police to hear safety recommendations for teen drivers.

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Daniella Lake

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