Primary Election Day: What you need to know about casting your vote
COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Voters across Riverside County are heading to the polls today as California's primary election gets underway.
Polling places open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. Election officials say anyone who is in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to cast a ballot.
Poll workers are stationed at voting locations throughout the county to assist voters and answer questions. In most cases, voters will not be required to show identification when voting in person. However, some voters who registered online and did not provide identification information during registration may be asked to present identification at the polls.
For those who have not yet returned their vote-by-mail ballot, there are several options available.
- Ballots can be mailed to the Riverside County Elections Office and must be postmarked on or before June 2 and received by election officials no later than June 9.
- Voters may also return their ballots at a vote center, polling location, or one of the 107 ballot drop boxes located throughout Riverside County. California law also allows another person to return a completed ballot on a voter's behalf.
Voters are selecting candidates who will continue onto the governor's race, as well as candidates for Congress, the state Legislature, and statewide offices such as insurance commissioner and state treasurer.
According to the Secretary of State, voters are not required to vote in every race on the ballot. You may leave a category blank, the rest of your ballot will still be counted.
Here is a list of polling locations in the Coachella Valley:
Palm Springs
- Demuth Community Center, Multi-Purpose Room, 3601 E Mesquite Avenue 92264.
- James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, Meeting Room, 480 W Tramview Road 92262.
- Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 1020 E Ramon Road 92264.
Cathedral City
- Cathedral City City Hall, Study Session Room, 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero 92234.
- Cathedral City Library, Community Room, 33520 Date Palm Drive 92234.
- Northgate Community Church, Kids Town Center, 30010 Date Palm Drive 92234.
Rancho Mirage
- Rancho Mirage Library, Community Room, 71100 Highway 111 92270.
- The River, Suite A-113, 71800 Highway 111 92270.
Palm Desert
- CSU San Bernardino-Palm Desert, Theater Lobby, 37500 Cook Street 92211.
- Palm Desert Community Center, Gymnasium, 43900 San Pablo Avenue 92260.
- Palm Desert Greens, Recreation Center, 73750 Country Club Drive 92260.
La Quinta
- La Quinta City Hall, Study Session Room, 78495 Calle Tampico 92253.
- The Palms Gracious Retirement, Activity Center, 45190 Seeley Drive 92253.
- Trilogy at La Quinta, Desert Vista Ballroom, 60750 Trilogy Parkway 92253.
Thousand Palms
- Jack Ivey Ranch Country Club, Ruthie's Library, 74580 Varner Road 92276.
Indio
- Amistad High School, Multi-Purpose Room, 83501 Dillon Avenue 92201.
- Indio High School, Performing Arts Center Lobby, 81750 Avenue 46 92201.
- Indio-Riverside County Office of Education, Lobby, 47110 Calhoun Street 92201.
- Workforce Development Center, Conference Room 402, 44199 Monroe Street 92201.
Coachella
- Bagdouma Park Community Center, Main Room/Multi-Purpose Room, 51251 Douma Street 92236.
- Coachella Branch Library, Program Room, 1500 6th Street 92236.
Desert Hot Springs
- Desert Hot Springs Library, Community Room, 14380 Palm Drive 92240.
- First Community Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 66272 First Street 92240.