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Rancho Mirage outage: Hundreds remains without power, restoration time set at 10pm

Credit: Pixabay
Pixabay
Credit: Pixabay
By
Published 11:42 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. Update 3:40 pm : Southern California Edison says the estimated restoration time has been moved to 10 p.m. There are 263 customers without power

Update 12:25 pm : Southern California Edison says they are making some final repairs to an underground powerline, the estimated restoration time has been moved to 3pm. We still have 474 customers without power.

Hundreds of Southern California Edison customers remain without power as of 11:30 am, Wednesday in Rancho Mirage, according to utility officials.

News Channel 3 has received several calls from viewers reporting that their electricity has been out since late Tuesday night. Southern California Edison reports that approximately 750 customers are currently affected by the outage.

The outage appears to be centered near the intersection of Highway 111 and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage.

At this time, there is no estimated restoration time. Edison says the outage remains under investigation, though a field investigator has determined the cause and identified repairs that are needed.

The utility says a repair crew is on the way and is expected to begin work on restoring service.

News Channel 3 has reached out to Southern California Edison for additional details and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

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Tommy Gallegos

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