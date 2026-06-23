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Valley teens search for summer jobs amidst tough hiring market

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Published 10:58 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ)- For many teenagers, a summer job is a first step toward independence — a chance to earn money, gain experience, and build skills for the future.

But as summer gets underway, some teens say finding that first opportunity is becoming more difficult.

Across the country, young workers are facing a more competitive job market, with fewer traditional summer positions available and more applicants competing for entry-level roles.

Now, News Channel 3 is looking into whether Coachella Valley teens are experiencing the same challenges.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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