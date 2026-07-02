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Palm Springs invite residents to share feedback on mayoral position

KESQ
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Updated
today at 3:43 PM
Published 3:40 PM

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Palm Springs officials invited local residents to share their input regarding the way in which a mayor is chosen as part of a series of meetings starting later this month.

The meetings will be held throughout the city, with the first set to take place from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. July 22 at Mizell Center, at 480 S. Sunrise Way.

According to a city staff report, a resolution passed in April 2019 stated that the mayoral position serves for a one-year term and rotates between the five sitting council members.

However, a citizens' group pushed earlier this year to change the system to a directly elected mayor.

The upcoming meetings will allow council members to clarify the role's responsibilities, legal authority and any other concerns from residents about the governance structure.

The schedule can be found at Mayoral Position Working Group & California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) Archive | City of Palm Springs.

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