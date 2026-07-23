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How local farms are responding to growing cyclospora concerns

By
New
Published 11:29 AM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) — A nationwide Cyclospora outbreak linked to contaminated produce is prompting some Coachella Valley shoppers to take a closer look at where their fruits and vegetables come from.

While no local farms have been linked to the outbreak, News Channel 3 is speaking with Temalpakh Farm, where staff say they've noticed more customers asking how produce is grown, harvested and cleaned before it reaches the market.

Farm representatives say they understand the concern and are using the opportunity to educate shoppers about the steps they take to help keep produce safe. Workers wash fresh fruits and vegetables using clean water, follow strict food safety practices during harvesting and handling, and regularly sanitize equipment used throughout the process.

They say locally grown produce also spends less time traveling before it reaches consumers, allowing it to get from the field to the market more quickly while maintaining quality.

Health experts continue to recommend thoroughly washing fresh produce under running water before eating it. Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can cause prolonged diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to investigate the source of the outbreak.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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