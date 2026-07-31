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Local organization seeks to provide relief to homeless communities throughout the summer months

TELEMUNDO 15
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Published 11:59 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- As our sweltering summer heat intensifies, the work to help those experiencing homelessness is pivotal, and a local organization is stepping up its efforts to help the homeless find relief.

Martha's Village and Kitchen have extended the hours of its cooling center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Water, snacks, and showers are available and pets are welcome. The organization says it's not just about helping people cool down, it's about showing compassion to those in need.

"We're a little bit busier at our locations. You really see a lot of the people who maybe are a little bit more comfortable being out on the streets and not as comfortable seeking assistance from a shelter, they're coming this time of year." said Emily Langenbahn from Martha's Village & Kitchen

For more information on Martha's Village and Kitchen, including how to volunteer or donate visit https://marthasvillage.org/ 

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